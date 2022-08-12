Telangana TS EAMCET Result 2022 Expected Today; Here's How To Check

Jawahar Nehru Technological University, JNTU Hyderabad is expected to release the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result on Friday, August 12. Once the result is declared, candidates who appeared for the exams can check their TS EAMCET 2022 result on the official website of eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Also, along with the Telangana EAMCET results, the JNTU will also release the rank list and cut-off marks.

Candidates must note that for accessing their result they must do it through application number, date of birth and security pin. The Engineering stream of the EAMCET 2022 was held from July 18 to July 20, while the Agriculture and Medical streams were held on July 30 and July 31.

This year, the university has conducted the TS EAMCET 2022 examination in multiple sessions. Also, the TS EAMCET answer key for Engineering (E) stream was released on July 30 and the Agriculture and Medical stream (AM) was released on August 3.

Candidates who appeared for the exam must note that in order to qualify for the exams, they will have to secure a minimum of 25 per cent marks, in order to be qualify for the TS EAMCET 2022 entrance examination.

Here's how you can check your TS EAMCET 2022 Results 2022:

Visit the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the "EAMCET 2022 score card" link on the homepage.

Enter the log-in details and submit

The Telangana EAMCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future references.

Candidates should also note that JNTU Hyderabad will prepare the TS EAMCET 2022 rank list on the basis of the normalisation process and they will be ranked in the order of merit in the rank list. The JNTU offer admission to candidates into various professional courses conducted by the university and private colleges in the state of Telangana.