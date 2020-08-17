The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the open school results of TOSS SSC 2020 (class 10) and TOSS Intermediate 2020 (class 12) public examinations for April-May 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the open school results of TOSS SSC 2020 (class 10) and TOSS Intermediate 2020 (class 12) public examinations for April-May 2020. Students who have appeared in the state’s SSC, or Class 10, exams and Inter (Class 12) exams can check their TOSS results 2020 by visiting the official website -- www.telanganaopenschool.org.

All the students, who were due to appear for the exam can now log onto the official website of the TOSS i.e. telanganaopenschool.org, to check their TS Open School Results. To check their results, candidates need to enter their admission numbers or their names at the designated fields on the result website.

TOSS SSC (Class 10) Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the Direct Link

Step 2: Insert admission numbers as per admit cards or names of students

Step 3: Submit and access TOSS Class 10 SSC result

TOSS Intermediate (Class 12) Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the Direct Link

Step 2: Insert admission numbers as mentioned on the TOSS Class 12th admit cards or names of students

Step 3: Submit and access TOSS Class 12 Inter result

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha