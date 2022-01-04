New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Schools in Telangana will remain shut from January 8 to 16, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Monday after a review meeting. He also said there will be holidays for all educational institutions in the state till mid-January. The decision to shut the schools comes amid the rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-`19 across the country.

Earlier, the chief minister had decided to reopen schools following Covid-19 protocols on September 1. He had directed all the concerned departments and officials to ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are followed in the educational institutes when they reopen. He also asked officials to clean government schools before they start functioning as schools have remained closed for a long time.

The decision comes after the state government a few days ago had issued orders prohibiting public gatherings amid the spike in the cases. The decision to close educational institutions came following the apprehensions that the spread of Omicron, described as the new variant of concern, could trigger a difficult situation in the State.

Schools across the country have remained closed for a long time now due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases and the deteriorating air quality in winters. Currently, schools in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Mumbai, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Goa, and Delhi have been shut.

Meanwhile, vaccination for children, which remained a huge concern until now, between the age group of 15-18 years has started across the country. The vaccination for kids began on January 3 and the eligible children can register themselves on CoWIN or other vaccination portals to get the jab. They are required to carry their student ID card to the vaccination Centre for getting the vaccine. No child will be inoculated without registration and walk-in registration is allowed in some Centres.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha