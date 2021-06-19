Telangana Schools Reopening News: Uplifting the lockdown, the state government has directed the Department of Education to begin preparations for reopening of all educational institutions in Telangana from July 1.

Hyderabad | Jagran Education Desk: The Telangana government on Thursday announced that all schools, colleges and other educational institutions can reopen in the state from July 1. Uplifting the lockdown, the state government has directed the Department of Education to begin preparations for reopening of all educational institutions in Telangana from July 1.

However, the state government guidelines have stated that appropriate COVID-19 norms, including usage of masks and social distancing, must be followed in schools, colleges and all other educational institutions.

This comes a day after the Centre said that a decision about reopening of schools in the country would be taken only when the majority of teachers are vaccinated against the COVID-19 infection. Addressing a press conference, Niti Aayog(health) member VK Paul said that all aspects must be taken into consideration before deciding on when to reopen schools.

"A lot of things need to be considered while deciding on reopening schools it's a different topic entirely. This is a question that keeps coming in the govt system," he had said.

He also spoke about the study conducted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) that claimed that children won't be much affected by the third COVID-19 wave.

"But as vaccination coverages widen, teachers get vaccinated, we change habits and implement social distancing in everyday lives then there should come a time when schools can certainly reopen," he said while adding, "Reopening schools remains a larger discourse but info that seroprevalence remains equal among children will be useful information".

All schools, colleges and other educational institutions were closed across the country in March last year after Prime Minister announced a nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. However, the Union Home Ministry had allowed them to reopen in a "graded manner" from October last with a decline in daily COVID-19 cases.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma