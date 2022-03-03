New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or TSBIE has revised its class 12 board exam dates. The Board released the revised schedule of Intermediate Public Examinations, IPE 2022 on March 2, 2022. As per the revised schedule, Telangana state Intermediate exams 2022 will now begin from April 22, instead of April 20.

The decision has been taken because the TS Class 12 board exam dates were clashing with JEE Mains 2022 dates. National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced JEE Mains 2022 dates on March 1 scheduling the April session to be held from April 16 till April 21, 2022. However, the Telangana State Class 12 board exams were also scheduled to begin from April 20. Therefore, TSBIE revised its dates to avoid any clash with the JEE Mains 2022 exams.

Revising the dates for TS Class 12 board exams was important because reportedly more than 50,000 students from Telangana appear for the JEE Mains exam every year. The date clash between these two exams would have left students in a fix.

Here's the revised schedule for TS Class 12 board exam:

April 22- First-year exams to start with second language paper-I on the given date.

April 23- Second-year exams will start with second language paper-II on the given date.

May 12- Exam will conclude.

Important things to note:



It must be noted that exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm for all theory subjects. Although the revised dates have not yet been released on the official website of the Board, students can reach out to their schools to know the dates. Once it is released, students can check the TS inter time table 2022 online also at, tsbie.cgg.gov.in/home.do. For any other exam related

queries students are advised to visit the official website.

It must also be noted that TSBIE has not changed the schedule for practical vocational courses examinations. They will be conducted as per the dates announced earlier which is- March 23 to April 8 for practical exams for both general and vocational courses. The Ethics and Human Values, and Environmental Education exams will be conducted on April 11 and 12 respectively.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha