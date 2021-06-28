TS Inter Result 2021: Once the result is released by the Telangana Board, candidates can check their results at the official website of the TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Hyderabad | Jagran Education Desk: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday said that the class 12 board exam result will likely be declared by the next week. Earlier, the board was expected to declare the result on June 28.

Once the result is released by the Telangana Board, candidates can check their results at the official website of the TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. They can also check the TS Inter Result 2021 at results.cgg.gov.in.

How can I check my TS Inter Result 2021?

Step 1) To check your TS Inter Result 2021, visit the official website of the Telangana Board at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. You can also visit results.cgg.gov.in to check your result.

Step 2) Now search for the link that reads "TS 2nd Year IPE 2021 Result - March Exam Link". Click on it.

Step 3) You will be redirected to a new page. Here you would need to enter your roll number and other necessary details asked by the website.

Step 4) Once you enter your details, your TS Inter Result 2021 will appear on the screen. You are requested to save your result and take a printout for future reference.

This year, the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government had cancelled the class 12 board exams after the beginning of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The decision came after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled the class 12 board exams. Here it is important to mention that around 4.8 lakh students had registered for the class 12 board exams in Telangana this year.

Later, the Telangana Board said that the intermediate board exam result for second-year students will be declared based on their performance in the first year. It said that the board will award the same marks to candidates in each subject to what they have scored in the first year.

However, just like the CBSE, the Telangana Board has said that a special "offline" exam would be conducted for those students later, who are not satisfied with their performance as per the evaluation criteria of the TSBIE. The dates of exam, however, will be announced once the COVID-19 situation in the state improves. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites of the Telangana Board.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma