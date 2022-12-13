Teaching Aspirants In Patna Take To Streets To Demand Jobs; Police Lathicharge Protesters

Massive protests broke out in Patna as candidates for the post of teachers took to streets demanding recruitment in government institutions. CTET and BTET candidates on Tuesday jammed Dak Bangla square in Patna. Police lathi-charged aspirants, who have qualified the Bihar Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) and Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET), and were holding protests against the state government demanding their recruitment. Due to this, police had to divert the traffic in the area. Further, the police lathi-charged the protesters and beat them as they ran.

