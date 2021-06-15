Here we are with a full list of websites where you can apply for the B.Ed online courses and also get to see their details. Scroll down and read on to know more about the same.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: If you are looking forward to joining the academic line and become a teacher, then it is necessary for you to have a B.Ed degree. B.Ed or Bachelor of Education course is designed for candidates who want to pursue a career in the teaching-related fields. After completing B.Ed you can become a TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) and if you have also completed post-graduation along with B.Ed you can even become a PGT (Post Graduate Teacher).

Earlier, the B.Ed course used to be for one year. However, now the duration of the course has been increased to 2 years. Many universities and colleges have also started four-year B.Ed courses. The good news is that this course can be completed either through regular learning or Open End Distance Learning (ODL). So if you are experiencing trouble choosing a course for yourself amidst the shutdown of universities due to the COVID pandemic there is no need to worry.

Candidates can also apply for a short time online teacher training certificate courses through various websites. These can be obtained from top learning websites like Coursera, Udemy, Future learn etc. Here’s a list of websites where you can apply for the B.Ed online courses and their details.

List of websites providing online B.Ed courses

• Udemy: It is an American massive open online course provider. It provides the course called Training and Development Professionals' Guide which is of 2 hours.

• Coursera: This again is an American massive open online course provider founded by Stanford University. It provides a course called Learning to Teach Online, Teaching Character and Creating Positive Classroom which is for 1 to 3 months.

• FutureLearn: This is a British digital education platform that provides a course called Embedding Mental Health in Curriculum that is for 12 weeks.

• edX: This is an American provider by Harvard and MIT which provides a course called Leading Educational Innovation and Improvement for 10 Months.

List of top distance learning universities for B.Ed

• Annamalai University

• Madurai Kamaraj University

• Jamia Millia Islamia

• Kurukshetra University

• Kakatiya University

List of top universities for open learning

• Indira Gandhi National Open University

• Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University

• Karnataka State Open University

• Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University

• Netaji Subhash Open University

Criteria for qualification

• Candidates must have a BA, BCom, or BSc degree from any recognized university or college.

• least 50 percent marks should have been obtained in graduation

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal