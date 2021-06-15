Teacher training courses: Check out the top universities for B.Ed in ODL mode and also know about the certificate courses
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: If you are looking forward to joining the academic line and become a teacher, then it is necessary for you to have a B.Ed degree. B.Ed or Bachelor of Education course is designed for candidates who want to pursue a career in the teaching-related fields. After completing B.Ed you can become a TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) and if you have also completed post-graduation along with B.Ed you can even become a PGT (Post Graduate Teacher).
Earlier, the B.Ed course used to be for one year. However, now the duration of the course has been increased to 2 years. Many universities and colleges have also started four-year B.Ed courses. The good news is that this course can be completed either through regular learning or Open End Distance Learning (ODL). So if you are experiencing trouble choosing a course for yourself amidst the shutdown of universities due to the COVID pandemic there is no need to worry.
Candidates can also apply for a short time online teacher training certificate courses through various websites. These can be obtained from top learning websites like Coursera, Udemy, Future learn etc. Here’s a list of websites where you can apply for the B.Ed online courses and their details.
List of websites providing online B.Ed courses
• Udemy: It is an American massive open online course provider. It provides the course called Training and Development Professionals' Guide which is of 2 hours.
• Coursera: This again is an American massive open online course provider founded by Stanford University. It provides a course called Learning to Teach Online, Teaching Character and Creating Positive Classroom which is for 1 to 3 months.
• FutureLearn: This is a British digital education platform that provides a course called Embedding Mental Health in Curriculum that is for 12 weeks.
• edX: This is an American provider by Harvard and MIT which provides a course called Leading Educational Innovation and Improvement for 10 Months.
List of top distance learning universities for B.Ed
• Annamalai University
• Madurai Kamaraj University
• Jamia Millia Islamia
• Kurukshetra University
• Kakatiya University
List of top universities for open learning
• Indira Gandhi National Open University
• Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University
• Karnataka State Open University
• Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University
• Netaji Subhash Open University
Criteria for qualification
• Candidates must have a BA, BCom, or BSc degree from any recognized university or college.
• least 50 percent marks should have been obtained in graduation
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal
