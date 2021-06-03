TET Validity: The announcement was made by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' who called it a "positive step" to boost employment opportunities for candidates aspiring to become teachers.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In a major decision to boost employment in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the central government on Thursday announced its decision to extend the validity of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificates has been extended from seven years to a lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011.

The announcement was made by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' who called it a "positive step" to boost employment opportunities for the candidates aspiring to make a career in the field of teaching.

"The respective state governments and union territories (UTs) will take necessary action to revalidate and issue fresh TET certificates to those candidates whose period of seven years has already lapsed," he said.

Possessing the Teachers Eligibility Test qualifying certificate is one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for an appointment as a school teacher.

The guidelines dated February 11, 2011, of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), laid down that the Teachers Eligibility Test would be conducted by the state governments and the validity of the TET certificates was seven years from the date of passing TET.

Though the validity of the Teachers Eligibility Test pass certificate was only for seven years, a candidate had no restriction on the number of attempts he or she can take for the certificate. The candidates were also allowed to appear again to improve their score.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma