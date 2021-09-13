Tata Consultancy Services has announced the biggest recruitment drive for professional women. The recruitment will be done from all over the country. Check eligibility criteria, how to apply here:

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Tata Consultancy Services, TCS, has announced to re-begin its hiring project as the biggest opening for women professionals. TCS earlier announced project "Rebegin" to mark the start of hirings in the company and now they have extended this project for the ladies who want to take the corporate challenge and build a career in it.

TCS has called in for experienced women to "take the center stage and stand in the spotlight" through their IT recruitment call. The hiring will be done pan India and all eligible women can apply for the available position in the company.

While announcing the hiring project, TCS said, "We at TCS cherish talent to believe they can change the world for the unique set of skills and perspectives. If you are one of them then we are excited to introduce our special hiring initiative design for aspiring talent."

"It is our belief to build a greater future through innovation and collective knowledge. Hence, we honour your experience, your ideas, and your ability to forge an innovative path for our present and future generations," TCS added.

TCS Recruitment Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates applying for the job must have these skills to qualify for the Job

-SQL Server DBA

-LINUX Administrator

-Network Admin

-Mainframe admin

- Automation Testing

- Performance Testing

- Java Developer

-Dotnet Developer

-IOS Developer

-Android and Oracle Developer

Interested candidates must have at least 2 to 5 years of experience in their respective fields. The minimum qualifications required for the job will be a full-time graduate/post-graduate degree.

Steps to Apply for TCS Recruitment program:

- Eligible candidates can visit the official website of TCS at tcs.com to register for the program.

-Register yourself and sign in with your registered email.

-Detailed information will be sent to your inbox regarding the Job and interview, candidates can also apply for the jobs at ibegin.tcs.com

If the candidates do get selected, they will receive call letters on their registered mail ID.interested candidates can also visit the official website of TCS for more details.

Posted By: Ashita Singh