TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 DECLARED: Tripura Board Announces Madhyamik, HS Results; Here's How To Check

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE has finally released the results of TBSE Class 10, and 12 results 2022 for the term 2 exams on Wednesday, July 6. The Tripura Board exam results were declared after a press conference. Now, students can check their TBSE Class 10, and 12 results 2022 on the official website of the Tripura Board.

Students who were waiting for the results keep in mind to keep your roll number and date of birth handy in order to access the TBSE Term 2 Results 2022. The direct link on the website has been activated for students to access their scorecards.

TBSE 10th, 12th RESULT 2022: List of Websites here

The Tripura board results will be released on several websites online. Those websites are

— tbse.tripura.gov.in

— tripuraresults.nic.in

— tbresults.tripura.gov.in

— trupurainfo.com

— exametc.com

TBSE 10th, 12th RESULT 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of TBSE, tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: Find the link that reads ‘TBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 / TBSE HS Result 2022’ under the notification section.

Step 3: Click on the class link you want to check your result.

Step 4: Now, log in using your required credentials such as roll number, date of birth, and so on

Step 5: Once you click on submit, the result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download and keep a soft copy with you for future reference.

Students can also check their respective Tripura Madhyamik and HS results via SMS, they just have to Type TBSE<space>Roll number and Send it to 7738299899. The TBSE result 2022 term 2 class 10 will be sent on the same mobile number.

This year, the Tripura Board Madhyamik (Class 10) exams were organised from April 18 to May 6, 2022. Whereas the TBSE Class 12th exam 2022 was conducted between May 2 and June 1, 2022. As many as 43,294 students have taken the Tripura Class 10 exam 2022 and about 28,931 students took part in Tripura Board Class 12 examination 2022