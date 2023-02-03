TBJEE 2023 Registration Process Begins At tbjee.nic.in; Here’s How To Apply

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) 2023 registrations begin for admission to Engineering, Technological, Veterinary, Agriculture, Fisheries, Paramedical, and other Professional Degree Courses. The last date to register will be February 12. Interested candidates can apply online at– tbjee.nic.in.

TBJEE 2023 exam will be held on April 25, 2023, in three shifts. Physics and Chemistry exams will be conducted from 11 am to 12:30 pm, the Biology exam will be held from 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm and the Mathematics exam will be conducted from 2:45 pm to 3:30 pm. Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from February 20 to 24, 2023.

Candidates seeking admission to Engineering/ Technological Degree Courses (Group-A) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and those seeking admission to various Degree Courses in Veterinary/ Agricultural/ Fisheries, Paramedical and others (Group-B) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Candidates who want to take chances in both of the above groups (Group-C) will have to appear in all four subjects.

The application fee will be Rs 550 for general male candidates. While for SC and ST male candidates the application fee will be Rs 450. Female and BPL categories candidates will have to pay Rs 350.

Candidate must have passed / appeared / due to appear in the year of Joint Entrance Examination at the Higher Secondary Examination of Tripura Board of Secondary Education / Central Board of Secondary Education or equivalent examination with the subjects in which he / she desires to appear at the Joint Entrance Examination.

TBJEE 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- tbjee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link TNJEE 2023 application.

Step 3: Candidates have to fill in the TBJEE Application form 2023.

Step 4: Now submit details and upload asked documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Note: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.