TATA Steel JET Admit Card 2023 Released At tatasteel.com; Check Exam Pattern

TATA Steel on Tuesday evening released the admit card for TATA Steel JET for the post of Junior Engineer Trainee. The exam will be conducted on February 19. Candidates can download the admit card at– tatasteel.com.

According to the schedule, the TATA Steel application form was released on January 17, 2023, and the last date to apply for Junior Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 was January 28, 2023. The exam will be conducted on February 19, 2023. Candidates are advised to download the admit card soon to avoid the last-moment rush. The selection process will consist of a written examination and document verification.

TATA Steel JET Admit Card 2023: Exam Pattern

According to the previous trends, the TATA Steel JET exam consists of 100 objective questions. The exam will be held for 90 minutes. One mark will be awarded for each correct answer while a 1/4 mark will be deducted for the wrong attempt. The Tata Steel JET Syllabus includes questions from the domain-specific, general aptitude/quantitative, general English, current industry trends (CIT), and Industrial-Oriented learning categories (IOL).

TATA Steel JET Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– tatasteel.com.

Step 2: Click on the link “TATA Steel JET Admit Card 2023” on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates have to enter the user ID and Password on the login portal at cdn.digialm.com.

Step 4: Now click on the submit button.

Step 5: TATA Steel Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the user screen.

Note: Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference.