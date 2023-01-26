TANCET 2023: Subject Wise Eligibility Criteria Released At tancet.annauniv.edu; Check Details

Anna University on Thursday released the course-wise eligibility criteria for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 for those seeking admission to MCA and MBA. Exams will be held for ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan. The TANCET 2023 registration and exam date will be released soon at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Earlier, the university stated that the TANCET 2023 MTech and MCA examinations will be held on February 25 while the MBA exam will be conducted on February 26. However, the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 date was postponed to December. The dates for the exam will be announced soon on the official website.

TANCET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

- Bachelor’s degree in the relevant branch with a minimum of 50 per cent (45 per cent for reserved categories) as prescribed or BE, BTech, BArch or BPharm degree or master’s degree in the relevant branch of science or arts as per requirement.

- Candidates who have completed education in a 10+2+3/4/5 years pattern or 10+3 years + 3 years pattern are also applicable to appear for the TANCET exam

- Candidates in their final year/semester are also eligible for the exam

- Candidates who have qualified GATE are also eligible to apply for TANCET 2023 and they do not have to write the entrance exam. However, GATE Engineer Science (XE) and Life Science (XL) qualified candidates have to appear for the exam.

TANCET 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Course-wise eligibility for ME/ MTech/ MArch/ MPlan degree programmes’

Step 3: Now the TANCET eligibility 2023 PDF will appear on a new tab.

Step 4: Check eligibility and download the PDF for future reference.