TANCET 2023 Exam Postponed; New Dates To Be Announced Soon At tancet.annauniv.edu; Check Details

ANNA University on Friday postponed the exam dates of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023. It is expected that the new exam dates for TANCET MBA, MCA and MTech will be announced soon for the next academic session. When released, candidates can check the exam dates at – tancet.annauniv.edu.

According to the previous notice released by Anna University in August 2022, the TANCET 2023 exam was scheduled to be conducted in the last week of February next year. The TANCENT MCA exam and M.E, M.Tech, M.Arch and M.Planning were scheduled for February 25 next year. The TANCET MBA exam was scheduled for February 26, 2023.

However, the university has now removed these dates from the official website. If candidates have any queries regarding the TANCET 2023 exam can mail them to tancetau@gmail.com.

The TANCET examination is divided into three parts including Part 1 and Part 2 are compulsory while Part 3 is according to the choice selected by the candidates. Part 1 syllabus will consist of Engineering Mathematics part 2 is Basic Engineering & Sciences and Part 3 depend on the engineering discipline chosen by the candidates.

Anna University on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu conducts TANCET for admission to MBA, MCA and ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan Degree Programmes offered at University Departments, University Colleges of Engineering, Regional Campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu.

TANCET 2023 Exam: Here’s How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website– tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Click on the registration link ‘Tancet’ on the home page

Step 3: Now, a new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Candidates have to register by entering all the asked details

Step 5: Login and fill-up the form, upload the required download

Step 6: Pay the application fees and submit the form