TANCET 2023 Exam Date Announced For MBA, MCA Admissions; Check Details

TANCET 2023: Anna University has released the TANCET exam date. The exam will be conducted in March. Candidates can check the exam schedule at tancet.annauniv.edu.

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Fri, 27 Jan 2023 05:18 PM IST
Minute Read
TANCET 2023 Exam Date Announced For MBA, MCA Admissions; Check Details
TANCET 2023 Exam Date

Anna University on Friday released the exam dates for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET). The examination for admission to MBA and MCA degree programmes will be conducted on March 25. Candidates can check the schedule at– tancet.annauniv.edu.

The University has also released the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG 2023) dates. The CEETA-PG 2023 exam for admission to ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan Degree Programmes will be held on March 26. The university has yet to announce the registration process for TANCET 2023. Earlier the university announced the eligibility criteria on January 25, 2023, candidates can check the same on the official website.

Anna University, Chennai conducts the TANCET exam on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu. TANCET will be conducted for candidates who want to seek admission to MBA, MCA, M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch. or M.Planning Degree Programmes offered at various state universities and colleges across the states.

Also Read
OSSSC Nursing Officer Registration 2023: Application Process Begins For..
OSSSC Nursing Officer Registration 2023: Application Process Begins For..

TANCET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

- Bachelor’s degree in the relevant branch with a minimum of 50 per cent (45 per cent for reserved categories) as prescribed or BE, BTech, BArch or BPharm degree or master’s degree in the relevant branch of science or arts as per requirement.

- Candidates who have completed education in a 10+2+3/4/5 years pattern or 10+3 years + 3 years pattern are also applicable to appear for the TANCET exam.

- Candidates in their final year/semester are also eligible for the exam.

Also Read
Sarkari Naukri 2023 Live: Know Latest Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria And..
Sarkari Naukri 2023 Live: Know Latest Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria And..

- Candidates who have qualified GATE are also eligible to apply for TANCET 2023 and they do not have to write the entrance exam. However, GATE Engineer Science (XE) and Life Science (XL) qualified candidates have to appear for the exam.

TANCET 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Scroll down and look for exam date and time on the homepage.

Step 3: Now candidates can check the exam date and time on the screen.

Step 4: Download it for future reference.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.