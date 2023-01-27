TANCET 2023 Exam Date Announced For MBA, MCA Admissions; Check Details

Anna University on Friday released the exam dates for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET). The examination for admission to MBA and MCA degree programmes will be conducted on March 25. Candidates can check the schedule at– tancet.annauniv.edu.

The University has also released the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG 2023) dates. The CEETA-PG 2023 exam for admission to ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan Degree Programmes will be held on March 26. The university has yet to announce the registration process for TANCET 2023. Earlier the university announced the eligibility criteria on January 25, 2023, candidates can check the same on the official website.

Anna University, Chennai conducts the TANCET exam on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu. TANCET will be conducted for candidates who want to seek admission to MBA, MCA, M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch. or M.Planning Degree Programmes offered at various state universities and colleges across the states.

TANCET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

- Bachelor’s degree in the relevant branch with a minimum of 50 per cent (45 per cent for reserved categories) as prescribed or BE, BTech, BArch or BPharm degree or master’s degree in the relevant branch of science or arts as per requirement.

- Candidates who have completed education in a 10+2+3/4/5 years pattern or 10+3 years + 3 years pattern are also applicable to appear for the TANCET exam.

- Candidates in their final year/semester are also eligible for the exam.

- Candidates who have qualified GATE are also eligible to apply for TANCET 2023 and they do not have to write the entrance exam. However, GATE Engineer Science (XE) and Life Science (XL) qualified candidates have to appear for the exam.

TANCET 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Scroll down and look for exam date and time on the homepage.

Step 3: Now candidates can check the exam date and time on the screen.

Step 4: Download it for future reference.