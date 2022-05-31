Chennai | Jagran Education Desk: A total of 685 people cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 among whom, 27 people are from Tamil Nadu and Swathi Sree, from Coimbatore emerged as the state topper after she secured AIR 42 in her third attempt.

25-years-old Swathi aimed for Indian Administrative Services and she cleared the exam on her second attempt. Sree failed to clear the mains in her first attempt but she got 126th AIR in her second attempt and she rejected the IRS offers, until this attempt to for IAS.

As her ranking has improved this year, she is set to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in a tweet congratulated the successful candidates and mentioned Ms Sree by name.

Swathi who hails from Ooty has completed her schooling from Coonoor, in the Nilgiris, and now lives in Coimbatore with her mother, a retired postal assistant, her father, a share marketer, and a college-going sister.

Ms Sree did her undergraduate degree in Agriculture from RVS Agricultural College in Thanjavur. Sree opted for agriculture as an optional paper in the examination.

“I started preparation for the civil services examination during my final year of college in 2018. I came to Chennai and received coaching at Manidhaneyam and Aram IAS Academy,” Ms. Sree told the Hindu.

On being asked about the reason behind her 3rd attempt, Swathi told TOI, "I was very confident of getting better rankings this year, after I completed interviews that took on May 18. Hence I did not prepare for the next examination. My family too insisted not to resume preparation as they were worried about my health, which was getting weak due to preparations."

Sree also shared the secret of her success and said, "I started off with covering basic books and took tests regularly. I used to read newspapers to update myself on current affairs. I solved questions on a regular basis and worked on rectifying it to," reported TOI.

Posted By: Ashita Singh