Chennai | Jagran Education Desk: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday (August 18) announced that it will allow the re-opening of schools for classes 9th to 12th from 1st September, news agency ANI reported. The schools for secondary and senior secondary classes will reopen with COVID-19 protocols in place. Teachers and other staff are required to be fully vaccinated before the schools reopen.

This comes two days before the Tamil Nadu government was expected to hold another round of discussion to make a final decision on the reopening schools for 9th to 12th standard students. It was decided that the final decision on the reopening of schools will be taken after meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday.

