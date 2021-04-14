"In the State, Class 10th exams have been cancelled," said Tamil Nadu Health Secretary. Scroll down to know more about the details.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Tamil Nadu state board has decided to cancel the class 10 board exams for students. The decision was taken by the Tamil Nadu government to ensure the safety of the children amidst the ongoing COVID-19 cases.

An ANI tweet about the same read as, "In the State, Class 10th exams have been cancelled. This will prevent the congregation of students. We've had episodes of COVID infection in 14 schools in Thanjavur Dist. Here, we are focusing on micro-containment & cancelling non-essential activity: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary"

Apart from Tamil Nadu state board, Rajasthan, CBSE, Maharashtra board have either cancelled or postponed the class 10 and 12th exams.

Talking about the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), it postponed Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations in wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. Apart from that the state board even announced that students of classes 8th, 9th, and 11th will be promoted to the next class without examinations.

Meanwhile, recently, CBSE board too ruled out a decision of cancelling Class 10 exams and postponing the board exams for Class 12. The central government announced the decision on April 14, Wednesday.

On the other hand, Maharashtra board and MP board have announced the postponement of board exams for Classes 10 and 12 too. Earlier, exams from MPBSE board which were scheduled to take place from April 30 have been postponed and will now start from June 2021.

Talking about the MPBSE board, the state education minister Indar Singh Parmar has announced that the schools will remain shit for classes up to 8th from April 15 to June 13.

