TN 10th Result 2021: This year around 9 lakh students registered for the exam, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations( TN DGE) is all set to declare TN SSLC 10th Result 2021 today, August 23, 2021. The result will be announced at 11 am and after the declaration, Secondary School Leaving Certificate or Class 10 Result 2021 will be made available on the official website--tnresults.nic.in.

This year around 9 lakh students registered for the exam, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

How to check TN SSLC Result 2021?

Step 1: Log on to the official website of TN Board--dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on SSLC Result 2021 link

Step 3: Fill in login credentials such as enrollment number, date of birth, etc

Step 4: SSLC or Class 10 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

TN SSLC Result 2021: List of official websites

tnresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in.

TN SSLC Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Since the exam was cancelled, the Tamil Nadi board chalked out fair assessment criteria to mark the class 10 students. As per criteria, students have been evaluated in the 80:20 formula, wherein 80 per cent is for half-yearly and quarterly assessment and 20 per cent for attendance.

TN SSLC Result 2021: Marksheet

TN DGE will release the digital mark sheet on the official website, so students can easily download it after entering the registration details. A hard copy of the mark sheet and other documents will be issued when the pandemic situation is under control in the state.

Last year, the Tamil Nadu board had achieved a pass percentage of 100 per cent. This year also, it is expected that the board would achieve a pass percentage of 100 per cent as once again SSLC exam was cancelled.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the Tamil Nadu Board or English Jagran for the latest updates on the TN SSLC Result 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv