Tamil Nadu School Reopening News: In its order, the state government, however, allowed schools to stay open for class 12 students in wake of the upcoming board exams.

Chennai | Jagran Education Desk:All private and government schools for classes 9, 10 and 11 were closed in Tamil Nadu until further orders in wake of the surging coronavirus cases in the state. In its order, the state government, however, allowed schools to stay open for class 12 students in wake of the upcoming board exams, adding that hostels too would be closed.

The state government said that class 12 students would be allowed to visit their schools "as their numbers would be lesser" but they will have to sit for the board examination with strict adherence to preventive measures such as wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing.

"The government of Tamil Nadu hereby order that schools shall be closed for classes 9th, 10th and 11th with effect from March 22 until further orders," Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan said in his order.

"However, online and digital mode of education shall continue for classes 9, 10 and 11," he added.

Announcing relaxations in lockdown rules, the government had permitted the reopening of schools for 10 and 12 classes from January 19 this year and for 9 and 11 from February 8 after a year, permitting also the re-opening of hostels for those students.

The government allowed conducting board exam for class 10 other than Tamil Nadu State Board as scheduled by those boards besides conduct of special classes to students appearing for the board exam for class 10 and also the functioning of hostels for those students.

While teachers and students were found infected at a school in Chennai, about 55 students besides a teacher at a girls' school in Thanjavur were admitted to the government hospital recently after testing positive for COVID-19.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma