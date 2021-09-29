Chennai | Jagran Education Desk: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Tuesday that schools can resume physical classes for standard 1 to 8 from November 1. The schools in Tamil Nadu were shut for over a year and a half due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The decision to resume the offline classes was taken after considering the views of health experts, parents, and educationists. Stalin said that due to the absence of formal schooling, many children are in depression and there is also a huge loss of learning.



The Chief Minister took to his official Twitter handle and shared the confirmation about reopening schools for physical classes.



Thus, in order to resume physical classes, the state government has made sure that proper Covid-19 protocols are followed such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing, and sanitization of classes.



Meanwhile, schools in the state have already resumed offline classes for standard 9 to 12 from September 1, 2021.



The government said that before the resumption of psychical classes, it tried vaccinating as many people as possible, including teaching and non-teaching staff. The health secretary of the state, Radhakrishnan said that about 90 per cent of government school teachers were vaccinated.



Apart from that, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday had extended the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions till October 31. According to the new guidelines issued by the government, all the religious places in the state will remain closed every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The ban on all social, religious, political, and cultural gatherings would continue in the state.



The total number of active cases in the state stand at 17, 261 whereas the death ratio due to COVID-19 in the state is 1.34 per cent.

