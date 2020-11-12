Tamil Nadu Schools Reopening: The government in October had decided to reopen schools for students of class 9 to 12 across the state from November 16, 2020, onwards.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday reversed its last month's decision to reopen schools across the state for students of class 9th to 12th from November 16 in wake of the recent uptick in the coronavirus cases in the state and said that the schools will continue to remain closed.

While colleges were also earlier scheduled to function from November 16 , the government said colleges and varsities shall reopen from December 2 only for research scholars and final year postgraduate students of science and technology streams.

The Tamil Nadu government in October had decided to reopen schools for students of class 9 to 12 across the state from November 16, 2020, onwards after a gap of 7 months due to the coronavirus-mandated lockdown in the country.

