Tamil Nadu: Schools In Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur Districts Closed For A Day In View Of Continuous Rain

School and college closure has been announced in many districts of Tamil Nadu due to rain since Wednesday night. In view of this, due to heavy rain in Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur Districts of Tamil Nadu holiday has been declared in schools and colleges.

Tamil Nadu | In view of continuous rain, holiday announced for a day in schools and colleges of Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts: District Collector — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

The India Meteorological Department, on Wednesday evening, stated on Twitter that a depression had formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, around 80 km away from the Sri Lankan coast and 400 km away from Tamil Nadu’s Karaikal.