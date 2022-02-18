New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Tamil Nadu Education Department suspended S Arul Selvam - the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Tiruvannamalai after the question papers of the revision tests for Classes 10 and 12 got leaked on social media. Villupuram district CEO has been given the additional charge of Tiruvannamalai district.

"Whereas an inquiry into the grave charges against S Arulselvam is pending and in the circumstances of the case, it is necessary to place S Arulselvam, CEO of Tiruvannamalai, under suspension. He is placed under suspension from service with immediate effect until further orders," stated school education commissioner K Nanthakumar in an order.

The revision exams for Class 10 and 12 students started on February 9. The Class 12 students were scheduled to attend the Maths exam while Class 10 students were set to write the Science exam. However, the question papers for both exams were leaked on Monday (February 14).

Furthermore, though the revision exam question papers were to be given on the day of the examination, the CEO reportedly gave the papers a week before the exams to two private schools in Tiruvannamalai, according to a report by The Hindu. This resulted in students sharing it with their friends and classmates all over social media.

Following this, Joint Director Ponkumar of the School Education Department conducted inspections in the schools at Vandasvasi and Polur taluks in Tiruvannamalai and conducted an inquiry on the leak. It was found that the question papers were with Auxilium Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Polur taluk and Hashiny International School in Vandasvasi taluk.

Due to the question paper leak, the marks in the first division revision tests will not be considered as reference marks. Meanwhile, the first revision test concluded on February 16. The second revision test is scheduled between March 28 and April 15.

