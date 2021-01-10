The Tamil Nadu government will provide free 2GB daily internet data to as many as 9,69,047 college students in the state until April 2021 to enable students to attend classes online at a time when the educational institutions have remained shut in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The free data will be given to students enrolled in government and government-aided arts and science colleges; polytechnic, engineering colleges; and scholarship-funded private colleges, the state Chief Minister's office announced, as reported by news agency ANI.

All educational institutions across the country were shut after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic. Several states have opened schools and colleges in a graded manner since then, a few others have announced plans for the same, though others, including Tamil Nadu, is yet to make a decision in this regard.

The state reported seven deaths and over 700 cases on Sunday, mostly in Chennai. Daily Covid tally has come down significantly in the state over the past few weeks, prompting parents to demand the reopening of educational institutions. Notably, the state had allowed cinema halls to increase their seating capacity to 100 per cent. The decision was retracted after the Centre government called it a violation to the guidelines issued by it to curb the pandemic.

