Tamil Nadu NEET Reservation: The quota would be applicable from this academic year for which admissions will begin soon.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Day after the executive order by the state government, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday gives a green signal to the unanimously passed bill to provide 7.5 per cent quota for the government school students in Tamil Nadu's medical colleges, who qualify the mandatory medical entrance test, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

In the quota, around 300 seats in medical colleges across the state of Tamil Nadu will be secured for the students of government schools from this academic year, admissions for which will begin later this year.

Banwarilal Purohit passed the bill, officially making it law after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta advised that the additional quota was in 'consonance with the constitution of India'.

The Governor's assent came a day after the state government on Thursday passed an executive order to implement the quota regime from the current 2020-21 academic year and also issued a government to facilitate the notification.

According to an official release by the Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit earlier had sought a legal opinion of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta through a letter dated 26/9/2020 and the response of the Solicitor General was received on October 29.

"As soon as the opinion was received, honourable Governor has given assent to the Bill," the statement by the Raj Bhavan said today. The Raj Bhavan also cleared that accusations by the opposition for delaying the green signal to the Bill, and said that the Bill was approved soon after the receipt of legal opinion as it assumes significance.

The quota for admissions in medical colleges had become a bone of contention between the opposition and the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was targeted by the opposition parties over the delay by the Governor. With seven months to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the ruling AIADMK wants to be seen as proactive on the issue of reservation in medical colleges.

For last 10 years, the Tamil Nadu government had scrapped NEET, terming it as anti-poor and made admissions in the state medical colleges purely on the basis of the marks secured in class 12th. But over the last few years, the state government has failed to get an exemption from the compulsory medical entrance exam, making it a political issue.

Posted By: Talib Khan