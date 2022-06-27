TN 11th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Board Announces Class 11th Results; Here's How To Download

TN 11th Result 2022: The Tamil Nadu board has declared the class 11th results today (June 27). Check steps to download the results here.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Updated: Mon, 27 Jun 2022 10:11 AM IST
Image Credits: ANI

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination, TNDGE has declared the TN class 11th results today (June 27). The results were announced in online mode. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download the results from the official website of the education board -- tnresults.nic.in.

More than 8 lakh students were waiting for their results. Earlier, the education was supposed to release the results in the month of July. However, the declaration of results was preponed and were released today. TN 11th Result 2022 date and time were confirmed by the board on the official website.

Students should note that the Tamil Nadu TN HSE Plus Two results have already been declared. More than 9 lakh students appeared in SSLC and about 8 lakh students appeared in the HSE Plus 2 examinations. A similar number of students appeared in Class 11.

The pass percentage for TN Plus 2 was recorded at 93.76 per cent, whereas for TN SSLC result has been 90.10 per cent. In the wake of Covid-19, the TN 11th exams were cancelled in 2021.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the results once released, then here's how you can do it by following this simple step-wise guide.

TN 11th Result 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find a link that reads, 'TN 11th Result 2022 ' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their roll number, and other details as asked -- Click on submit

Step 4: The TN 11th Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

Since the results are released, students can download them from the official website of the education board. 

