Chennai | Jagran Education Desk: The Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) on Monday (August 10) declared the much-awaited Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 result at its official website tnresults.nic.in. The board officials had earlier confirmed that the result would be declared on Monday at 9.30 am, adding that the students will also be able to check their results at dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. This year, nearly eight lakh candidates appeared for TN SSLC exams.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were scheduled to be held in March and April. However, they were postponed after the central government imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus in the country. As the deadly pathogen, which is caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, continued to surge across the country, the Tamil Nadu government announced that TN SSLC Result 2020 will be declared according to internal assessment policy.

Here’s how the candidates will be able to check their TN SSLC Result 2020:

Step 1) Go to the official Tamil Nadu board website at tnresults.nic.in

Step 2) Search and click on the link that says ‘SSLC Results (Class 10)’

Step 3) Enter your enrollment number and other details asked by the Tamil Nadu board

Step 4) Your TN SSLC Result 2020 digital scorecard will be displayed on your screen. Check verify your result

Step 5) Download your result in a PDF format

Step 6) You are also requested to take printout for further reference

How marks would be awarded to students this year for cancelled exams?

According to the new assessment policy of the Tamil Nadu government, the board will declare the TN SSLC Result 2020 based on the candidates’ performance in half-yearly and quarterly exams. The board will also take into consideration of the attendance of the candidates will allocate them marks accordingly. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had reportedly said that 80 per cent of the would be allotted to students based on the marks scored by them in their half yearly and quarterly examinations while the remaining 20 per cent of the marks would be allotted to them based on their attendance in the school.

TN SSLC Result 2019:

Last year, the overall pass percentage for the Tamil Nadu SSLC exams was 95.2 per cent. The overall passing percentage for boys was 93.3 per cent while that of girls was 97 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma