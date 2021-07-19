Along with the Tamil Nadu +2 results today, the Directorate of Government Education is also likely to release the results of Puducherry’s Karaikal region today itself.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Tamil Nadu Class 12 results are scheduled to be declared today, July 19 on 11 am. The Tamil Nadu +2 results will be available at tnresults.nic.in at 11 am. The Directorate of Government Education (DGE) will also release the Tamil Nadu Class 12 result on its official website dge.tn too.

Along with the Tamil Nadu +2 results today, the Directorate of Government Education is also likely to release the results of Puducherry’s Karaikal region today itself.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Results 2021: Steps to check results

TN +2 results will be released on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in today. The result can be downloaded by following these simple steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit any of the following links; tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the TN +2 results 2021 link

Step 3: On the next page open, enter your examination registration details such as enrollment number

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Check your results from the next page

Step 6: Save the results and take the printout for future reference

This year, for the first such time, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams could not take place in terms of physical examination due to surge in COVID-19 cases. Therefore, the Directorate of Government Education (DGE) came up with an evaluation criteria prepared by a 10-member committee.

Under this formula, 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 board exam (average of three best scores) while 20 per cent weightage (in every subject) will be given to class 11 scores and 30 per cent weightage is accorded to Class 12 practical and internal assessment. Students who failed Class 11 exams are given 35 per cent marks.

