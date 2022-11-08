Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2023: Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Exmas Released; Check Full Schedule Here

THE TAMIL Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) on Monday released the Class 10, 12 board exam dates for 2023 along with schedule for the class 11 exams. The class 10 exams will be held between April 6 to April 20, while the class 12 exams will be held from March 13 to April 3, 2023. As per the schedule, the class 11 exams will be conducted between March 14 to April 5.

The Tamil Nadu class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted in pen and paper mode. The exam will begin from 10 am and will continue for three hours till 1:15 pm. The class 10 and 12 board exams will start with the Language papers. Candidates will also get 10 minutes of question paper reading time before the start of the exam.

In Tamil Nadu class 12 board exams, more than 8.8 lakh students will appear at 3,169 centres, while in more than 10 lakh students will apeaar at 3,986 centres. For class 11 exams over 8.5 lakh students is estimated to appear at 3,169 centres across the state.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Schedule:

6-Apr-23---Thursday---Language

10-Apr-23---Monday---English

13-Apr-23---Thursday---Mathematics

15-Apr-23---Saturday---Optional Language

17-Apr-23---Monday---Science

20-Apr-23---Thursday---Social Science

Tamil Nadu Class 12 schedule:

13-Mar-23---Monday---Language

15-Mar-23---Wednesday---English

17-Mar-23---Friday---Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Bio-Chemistry, Advance Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing Vocational, Basic Electrical Engineering

21-Mar-23---Tuesday---Physics, Economics, Computer Technology

27-Mar-23---Monday---Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textile and Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General)

31-Mar-23---Friday---Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretaryship

4-Apr-23---Monday---Chemistry, Accountancy and Geography