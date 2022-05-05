Chennai | Jagran Education Desk: Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2022 for class 12th has begun on Thursday, (May 5). The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will be conducting TN 12th Exams 2022. The exam will be held in offline mode and conclude on May 28, 2022. Students appearing for the Tamil Nadu HSE + 2 exam can check the important guidelines here:

It must be noted that the Tamil Nadu Board exam for class 12 will begin at 10 am for all students. They are advised to reach the Centre on time to avoid delay and last minute hassle. The exam will conclude at 1:15 pm. Students will not be allowed to leave the examination hall prior to the given time. During this period time will be given for reading the question paper, and verification of particulars by candidates apart from writing the exam. Check the complete guideline below:

Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2022: Exam guidelines:

1. It is mandatory to carry your hall tickets to the exam centre for all students. Hall tickets or admit card will be required at the time of checking at the gate. Without a hall ticket, students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall and they can be refrained from taking the exam.

2. The exam will start at 10 am, therefore, students must reach the Centre at least 1 hour prior to the given time.

3. All students are compulsorily supposed to wear masks and maintain social distancing at the examination Centre to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

4. Also, students are advised to keep a water bottle with them during the exam to stay hydrated amid the ongoing heatwave conditions. The exam is being conducted during the daytime so students may feel exhausted due to the weather.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Board exam for class 10th will begin on May 06, 2022, and continue till May 30, 2022.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha