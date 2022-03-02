New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The date sheet for the Tamil Nadu board exam and the practical exams for students classes 10, 12 has been released. The board exam for students of classes 10, 12 will commence from May 5. Amid covid-19 precautions, the SSC class 10 and HSC class 12 exams will be conducted in offline mode.

The date sheet for classes 10, 11, and 12 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government (TNDGE). The practical exam for class 12 will be conducted from April 12 to May 02, while the board exams will take place from May 5 up to May 28. Finally, the results will be announced on June 23.

For students of class 11, practical exams will take place from April 25 to May 02, while the board exams will be conducted from May 9 up to May 31. The results will be announced on July 7.

Class 10 students will appear for the practical exam from April 25 to May 02, while the boards exams will be conducted from May 6 to May 30. The results will be declared on June 17.

While talking about students of class 9, then the practical exams will start from May 2 and will continue up to May 4. For classes 6 to 9 the annual exams will take place from May 5 to May 13, and results will be announced on May 30.

It should be noted, that students should secure at least 35 per cent in order to clear the paper. Students are required to pass every subject separately as well as all subjects overall. It is important for students to pass both theory and practical subjects separately as per the rules.

