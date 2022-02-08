Chennai | Jagran Education Desk: The bill against National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was unanimously passed in Tamil Nadu Assembly through voice vote on Tuesday. A special session of state assembly was convened to adopt the second resolution against NEET.

As for the first Bill that was earlier passed in the state legislative assembly, it was returned by Tamil Nadu governor R.N. Ravi and thus couldn’t be promulgated into law.

What is Tamil Nadu’s bill against NEET all about?

The bill seeks exemption from NEET for the state of Tamil Nadu. It seeks to ‘dispense’ with the requirement for candidates to qualify in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in undergraduate medical courses in the state of Tamil Nadu. The bill, named, ‘Tamil Nadu Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill’ further seeks to provide admission to undergraduate medical courses on the basis of the marks obtained in the qualifying examination – Class 12 marks in Tamil Nadu – via ‘normalisation methods’ as was the case prior to 2017.

Why Tamil Nadu wants a different criteria for admission in medical courses?

In recent years, the state of Tamil Nadu has reported a spree of NEET-related deaths by suicide by medical aspirants. In September 2020, within a span of a week, at least four NEET aspirants had died by suicide. In 2020, the reported figure of suicides in Tamil Nadu had attributed 14 suicide cases by NEET aspirants, up from 7 in 2019.

The Bill, moved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, points out that admission to medical courses is traceable to entry 25 of List III, Schedule VII of the Constitution, and the state was “competent to regulate” the same for the underprivileged social groups.

“It (NEET) festers inequality as it favours the rich and the more privileged class of society, who are able to afford special coaching apart from pursuing Class XII. It virtually barricades the underprivileged social groups from medical and dental education,” the Bill says.

It argues that NEET was against the equality clause enshrined in the Constitution. The bill also enjoys a rare bipartisan support by both ruling DMK and principal opposition party AIADMK.

How Tamil Nadu came to the point of bringing a bill against NEET?

Tamil Nadu government had constituted a nine member committee headed by Justice AK Rajan to study the impact of NEET on students in Tamil Nadu. It listed 20 reasons for elimination of NEET. Among the 20 points for opposing NEET were arguments that NEET neglected Class XII marks and promoted private coaching, and that it denied opportunities to tribal and rural students.

Also, the report said the percentage of rural students came down from 65.17 per cent in 2016-17 in the pre-NEET year, to 49.91 per cent in 2020-21. The number of Tamil medium students allotted the MBBS seats also came down from 14.88 per cent in 2016-17 to a mere 1.99 per cent in 2020-21

Why TN Governor returned an earlier bill against NEET?

Governor RN Ravi found the AK Rajan committee report (which is the basis of the bill), unconvincing. He said that the report reflects the “jaundiced view” of the Committee. The Governor referred to the Supreme Court verdict upholding NEET given in the case Christian Medical College Vellore Association Vs. Union of India.

“When the Supreme Court has found NEET to be in the national interest and also for the protection of the weaker section of the society, will it be open for the State government to seek an exemption from NEET, particularly in view of the fact that the same has been held to be mandatory and applicable across the country?,” the Governor had said in his communication to Tamil Nadu assembly Speaker while returning the Bill.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma