The decision was taken by the Maharashtra government to control the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. Also, the same announcement has been made for classes 1st to 8th of the state board. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: COVID-19 cases are on a surge especially in the state of Maharashtra and amidst the second wave of the virus, it is difficult to reopen schools and conduct examinations. Therefore, the Maharashtra government has decided to promote the state board students of classes 9th and 11th to the next standards without conducting the exams. Yes, as per ANI's latest tweet, Maharashtra's Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, "In the wake of the current #COVID19 situation, all state board students of class 9th & 11th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations."

In the wake of the current #COVID19 situation, all state board students of class 9th & 11th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/RMbDDovm1R — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2021

Before this, Varsha Gaikwad also announced the education department's similar decision for junior classes too. The Maharashtra state board won't hold exams for students of the classes 1st to 8th and they will be promoted to the next standard.

This will be a relief for the parents and teachers too keeping in mind the spike in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, some people liked the decision made by the state government, some were against it. On the other hand, the exams of students in 10th and 12th, Varsha Gaikwad had announced that Maharashtra board exams of matriculation and intermediate will be held across the state.

Talking about the situation in Maharashtra, the government has decided to impose strict lockdown and night curfew in different cities and districts of the state. Several public places including parks, schools, offices and more to remain shut in order to control the spread of COVID cases.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal