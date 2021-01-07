In its SOPs, the Delhi government said that physical classes will resume in a phased manner for different academic batches, noting that social distancing norms issued by the state and central government will have to be followed.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: With a decline in coronavirus cases across the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Thursday ordered the reopening of medical colleges in Delhi and issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for colleges.

In its SOPs, the Delhi government said that physical classes will resume in a phased manner for different academic batches, noting that social distancing norms issued by the state and central government will have to be followed.

"In the first instance the first year MBBS/ BDS batch will be called in staggered manner and teaching and practical will be completed within one and half to two months from the date of re-opening of college. Subsequently, final year students will be allowed to join college," the order read.

"Final year student will be eligible to appear in final year annual exams on successful training, on passing of which they will be eligible to join as interns. Thereafter process will be initiated for permitting second-year MBBS/ BDS students to rejoin college," it added.

All schools, colleges and educational institutions were closed across the country from March 25 last year after the central government imposed a nationwide lockdown in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Union Health Ministry in November last year had asked state and union territory (UT) governments to initiate steps for reopening of medical colleges from December 1 or before it, but with strict adherence to all COVID-19 related guidelines.

Delhi records 486 fresh cases, 19 deaths

The national capital on Thursday recorded 486 fresh COVID-19 cases and 19 new fatalities while the positivity rate dipped to 0.63 per cent, the state health department said.

The infection tally in the city stood at 6.28 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,644, it added.

The active cases tally on Thursday dropped to 4,168 from 4,481 the previous day. Delhi had recorded 654 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 0.88 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma