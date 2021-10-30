New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has given a nod to schools to resume offline classes from November 1. However, to ensure the safety of the children, only 50 per cent of students would be allowed to attend the offline classes.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also issued guidelines and stand operating protocols (SOPs) to control the spread of COVID-19. Some of the basic protocols that students, teaching, and non-teaching staff need to follow are compulsory use of masks, maintaining social distancing, thermal screening and use of sanitisers.

Following are the guidelines issued for the DDMA for reopening of schools in the national capital:

1. Schools are directed to conduct classes only with 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Students, teaching, and non-teaching staff living in containment zones will not be allowed to enter the campus.

2. Some educational institutes will have to divide the classes in double shifts depending on their requirement.

3. Students are not allowed to share lunch, books, and other stationery as it will increase the risk of transmitting infections.

4. Overcrowding in any area of the school is not allowed.

5. Schools should ensure that teaching and non-teaching staff should have received both doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine.

6. It is the responsibility of the school to ensure that students attend the physical classes with parental consent only.

7. Attendance for offline classes is not mandatory, and schools are asked to follow a hybrid way of teaching, which includes both online and offline classes.

8. Schools are required to ensure that there should be a gap of at least 1 hour between the exist of the last group of students who are in the morning shift and entry of the group of students who are in evening shifts.

9. Shools have to maintain a separate room named 'quarantine room' inside the campus for those students and teachers who catch Covid-19 symptoms.

10. Areas inside the school which is dedicated to vaccination or ration centres will be separated from the rest of the area holding academic activities.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen