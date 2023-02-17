SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2023 Cancelled Over Technical Glitch, New Date To Be Announced Soon; Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released an important notice announcing the cancellation of the SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2023 for Grade C and D posts. The commission has mentioned that the fresh date to conduct the skill test will be announced in due course. The test was held on February 15. Candidates can check the notice at– ssc.nic.in.

The cancellation step has been taken keeping in view the large number of complaints received from the candidates who appeared in the test and feedback received from regional offices of the SSC regarding the technical glitches faced during the Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C and D Examination, 2022 for both shift 1 and shift 2. The exam was held in various exam centers across the country.

"Keeping in view the large number of complaints received from the candidates and feedback received from Regional Offices of the Commission regarding the technical glitches faced during the conduct of Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2022 on 15.02.2023 (Shift 1 & 2), the Commission has decided to cancel the said exam and to re-conduct the same on a fresh date only for those candidates who have appeared and registered themselves for Skill Test on 15.02.2023 (Shift 1 & 2)," reads the official notice.

Earlier many stenographer aspirants demanded to reconduct the exam and alleged that dictation was not so clear due to the bad quality of the speaker used in the exam. Students also sat on a dharna outside the Staff Selection Commission's office in CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

The exam for the SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2022-23 was held on November 17 and 18, 2022 and the results of the computer-based examination were released on January 9, 2023. A total of 13,100 applicants have been provisionally selected for the Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C and 47,246 candidates have qualified for the Skill Test of Stenographer Grade D.

The SSC conducts the Stenographer (Steno) Examination in two tiers. While Tier 1 is an online computer-based test (CBT) whereas tier 2 is a shorthand skill test. The candidates who will successfully clear the SSC Stenographer skill test will get postings into different ministries and departments of the Central Government.

Candidates are advised to keep eye on the official website of the commission for further updates related to the SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2023.