SSC Stenographer Grade C And D Result 2022 Released At ssc.nic; Here’s How To Check

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday evening released the result for the Stenographer Grade C and D Examination. The exams were conducted on November 17 and 18, 2022. Candidates can download their results at– ssc.nic.in.

The Stenographer Grade C and D skill test for the qualified candidates will be conducted on February 15 and 16, 2023. The final answer key for Stenographer Grade C and D Examination will be released on the official website of the commission from January 27 to February 10. Over 13,100 candidates have qualified provisionally for the Stenographer Grade C Skill Test, while over 47,246 candidates have qualified for the Stenographer Grade D Skill Test.

The marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on January 25, 2023. This facility will be available till February 2023. The SSC conducts the Stenographer (Steno) Examination in two tiers including tier 1 and tier 2. Tier 1 is an online computer-based test (CBT) whereas tier 2 is a shorthand skill test. Candidates qualifying in both tiers will be selected for the post of SSC stenographer.

SSC Stenographer Result 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab on the home page

Step 3: Now, candidates have to click on the link which reads, “ Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 – Declaration of Result of Computer Based Examination to call candidates for appearing in Skill Test”

Step 4: A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Note: Download the Stenographer Grade C and D results for future reference.