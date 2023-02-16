SSC Stenographer Exam 2023: Aspirants Demand Reconduct Of Skill Test Over Poor Quality Speaker Used In Exam

The Staff Selection Commission on Wednesday conducted the skill test for the SSC stenographers exam across the country. Many stenographer aspirants are now demanding to reconduct the exam and alleged that dictation was not so clear due to the bad quality of the speaker used in the exam.

Aspirants took to Twitter to post their demand with hashtags #reschedule_exam, #reconduct_of_stenographer_exam, #sscsteno. Many of them have also tagged prime minister Narendra Modi, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and SSC with their posts demanding the re-conduct of the Stenographer exam.

Take a look at what the aspirants have to say:

Respected sir/madam I am a shorthand aspirant. I appeared in SSC stenographer C and D examination held on 15 February 2023 there were a lot of problems regarding the dictation

1. The speaker was stammering all the time. 2. Many students complained about it but we were — Suman (@Suman_k23) February 16, 2023

#reconduct_of_stenographer_exam

SSC Stenographer 2022 Skill Test

Stenographer Grade C & D English

15-02-2023

Center-ION DIGITAL ZONE TATISILWAI

RANCHI

Jharkhand

Issues-

- Speakers used for dictation were not good.

-Sound was not clear.

-Pronounciation were not good.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/CUDat1E1q2 — Rakesh (@Rakesh30448494) February 16, 2023

Sir, today was my SSC Stenographer Grade-C,2022 Skill Test in ION IDZ-2 NOIDA SECTOR-62 and there were a lot of technical issues during the examination. The dictator's pronunciation was pathetic. Please reschedule this exam.#SSC_org #ArvindKejriwal #PMOIndia #rashtrapatibhavan — Monika Sharma (@MonikaS38619438) February 15, 2023

SSC stenographer grade c and d skill test 2022 was not properly conducted sound quality was very poor. despite complains management threatened students to debar them. Dictation was also not properly taken. My xam centre was at ion digital tatisilwai Ranchi. #reshedulestenoskill — Sourav kumar (@souravk1996) February 16, 2023

@narendramodi #sscsteno@PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia @SscStenographer

Please request to all of you, due to speaker problem everywhere please re-conduct the skill test of SSC stenographer. Specially in the northern region the stopped speaker #sscsteno — Abhimanyu Dahiya (@AbhimanyuDahi14) February 15, 2023

The exam for the SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2022-23 was held on November 17 and 18, 2022 and the results of the computer-based examination were released on January 9, 2023. A total of 13,100 applicants have been provisionally selected for the Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C and 47,246 candidates have qualified for the Skill Test of Stenographer Grade D.

The SSC conducts the Stenographer (Steno) Examination in two tiers. While Tier 1 is an online computer-based test (CBT) whereas tier 2 is a shorthand skill test. The candidates who will successfully clear the SSC Stenographer skill test will get postings into different ministries and departments of the Central Government.