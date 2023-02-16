OPEN IN APP

More In News

SSC Stenographer Exam 2023: Aspirants Demand Reconduct Of Skill Test Over Poor Quality Speaker Used In Exam

SSC Stenographer Exam 2023: Aspirants are demanding to reconduct the exam and alleged that dictation was not so clear due to the bad quality of the speaker used in the exam.

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Thu, 16 Feb 2023 01:32 PM (IST)
ssc-stenographer-exam-2023-aspirants-demand-reconduct-of-skill-test-over-poor-quality-speakerusedinexam

The Staff Selection Commission on Wednesday conducted the skill test for the SSC stenographers exam across the country. Many stenographer aspirants are now demanding to reconduct the exam and alleged that dictation was not so clear due to the bad quality of the speaker used in the exam.

Aspirants took to Twitter to post their demand with hashtags #reschedule_exam, #reconduct_of_stenographer_exam, #sscsteno. Many of them have also tagged prime minister Narendra Modi, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and SSC with their posts demanding the re-conduct of the Stenographer exam.

Take a look at what the aspirants have to say:

The exam for the SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2022-23 was held on November 17 and 18, 2022 and the results of the computer-based examination were released on January 9, 2023. A total of 13,100 applicants have been provisionally selected for the Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C and 47,246 candidates have qualified for the Skill Test of Stenographer Grade D.

Also Read
CRPF Admit Card 2023 For ASI, Head Constable Posts To Be Released Soon At crpf.gov.in; Check Details

The SSC conducts the Stenographer (Steno) Examination in two tiers. While Tier 1 is an online computer-based test (CBT) whereas tier 2 is a shorthand skill test. The candidates who will successfully clear the SSC Stenographer skill test will get postings into different ministries and departments of the Central Government.

Related Reads

Top Deals

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.