New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The new dates for the SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022-21 Exam has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Earlier, the Selection Posts Examinations (Phase-DC), 2021, was postponed for students who were supposed to appear in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab due to General Elections (Legislative Assembly). Now, as per the new dates, the exam will be conducted on 14th, 15th, and 16th March 2022.

"The SSC schedule highlights that the Phase 9 exams will be conducted in UP, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. It is scheduled to be conducted on March 14, 15, and 16 in a computer-based test mode.“The computer-based examination for selection posts examinations (Phase-IX), 2021, postponed earlier for the candidates who were allotted examination centres in the states of Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand and Punjab due to general elections (legislative assembly) will now be conducted on 14th 15th, and 16th March 2022,” the SSC notice said.

A total of 3261 vacancies are available for the posts of Junior Seed Analyst, Chargeman, Accountant, Head Clerk, MTS, Sub-Editor, Driver, Librarian, Scientific Assistant, Conservation Assistant Technical, and others will be filled through SSC selection post phase 9 exam 2022.

Back on March 02, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of the Central Region (CR) also released the admit cards for the Selection Post Phase 9 for Uttar Pradesh Region. Candidates who registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website - ssc-cr.org.

If you have registered for the exam then here's how you can download the admit card.

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ssc-cr.org

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates will find the option of 'Download Admit Card for Selection post phase IX examination 2021' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidate needs to fill in the necessary information

Step 4: Once done, the admit card can be easily downloaded

NOTE: Take a printout of it and keep it for future use

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen