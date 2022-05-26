New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the final results of the Stenographer grade C and D examination, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website -- ssc.nic.in

Back on April 7, the commission announced the skill test result, following which candidates who qualified for the exam were called for the document verification round. Now after the DV round, the commission has published the list of candidates who are eligible for the appointment.

“Allocation of Posts and Departments to the qualified candidates has been made on the basis of merit-cum-‘order of preference’ of ‘Posts/Departments’ exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification,” reads the SSC notification.

Further, the result also consisted of the cut-off scores for appointments to different posts. In cases where two candidates have scored equal aggregate marks in the Computer Based Examination (CBE), the tie has been made by applying the following order of preference:

1. Marks in Part-I (General Intelligence & Reasoning)

2. Marks in Part-II (General Awareness)

3. Date of birth, with older candidates placed higher.

4. Alphabetical order in which names of the candidates appear

“If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any correspondence from the Commission or the concerned User Department within a period of one year after the declaration of result, he/ she must bring this to the notice of the User Department immediately thereafter," the commission said.

“Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 31.05.2022. This facility will be available from 31.05.2022 to 21.06.2022. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard,” it added.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen