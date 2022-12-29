SSC Result 2022: Delhi Police Head Constable Result Released At ssc.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the result for the Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) exam. Candidates who appeared for the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 exam can check their results at– ssc.nic.in or delhipolice.gov.in.

Candidates who have qualified for the computer-based examination will be required to appear for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT). A total of 16,805 candidates have been shortlisted. The details of the PE and MT exams will be released by Delhi police soon

"The schedule of PE&MT will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the website of Delhi Police (https://delhipolice.gov.in/ ) regarding issue of Admission Certificates for the PE&MT," reads the official notice.

The final answer key and the marks of the qualified candidates for Delhi police constable will be made available on the website of the Commission from January 10 to 24 next year.

According to the official notice, the minimum qualifying marks are set as 40 per cent for UR and EWS candidates and 35 per cent for SC, ST, OBC categories. While 30 per cent for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) category candidates. SSC Head Constable result is released in a separate list for male and female candidates.

SC Delhi Police Head Constable Result 2022: Here’s How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– ssc.nic.in or delhipolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link ‘'Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022’

Step 4: Now, candidates can check the Delhi police head constable result PDF

Step 5: Candidates can check their roll number and name

Note: Download the result and take a printout for future reference