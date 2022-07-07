SSC Releases Revised Date Sheet For 2022-23 Exams; Check The Schedule Here

The commission has released the revised date sheet for exam 2022-23. Check how to download the date sheet here.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Thu, 07 Jul 2022 07:50 AM IST
The revised SSC Exams Calendar 2022 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. Students can check the tentative calendar from the official website of the commission. It is expected that the commission will conduct the exams between July 2022, and May 2023.

As per the information shared by the calendar, students will appear for the combined graduate level exam (CGL)-2022 tier 1 and combined higher secondary level tier-I exam (CHSL)-2022 in December 2022 and March 2023. Meanwhile, in June 2023, the Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022, will take place.

In November 2022, the commission will conduct the Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 (paper-I).

Students will appear for the sub-inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2022 (paper-I) in November 2022. On the other hand, the Selection Post Examination, Phase-X, 2022, will be conducted in August 2022.

If you also want to check the calendar PDF, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How to Download Latest SSC Exam Calendar PDF

Step 1: Go to the official page -- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find 'Latest News Section' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students will see a notification regarding the Tentative Annual Calendar of Examinations for the year 2022-23 -- click on that

Step 4: Now, students will be redirected to the PDF file

Step 5: Download the file. Save it in your system or take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the commission for more information regarding the exam dates.

