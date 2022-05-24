New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Staff Selection Commission has issued a notification to invite applications to fill up 797 vacancies for non-gazetted posts in various central government departments in the Union territory of Ladakh. The application process for the same began on May 23 and the last date for applying for the SSC recruitment drive is June 13.

Candidates who wish to apply for more than one category of post should apply separately for each category of post. Candidates can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in to register themselves for the recruitment drive. SSC Exam is likely to be held in August 2022.

SSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last date and time for receipt of online applications 13-06-2022 (up to 11.00 PM)

Last date and time for making online fee payment 15-06-2022 (11.00 PM)

Dates of Computer Based Examination August 2022 (tentatively)

SSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

-The applicants shall be citizens of India and residents of the Union Territory of Ladakh. The candidate must be between the age limit of 18 to 42. However, there is relaxation in age has been provided in different categories including SC/ST, EWS and PWD. The computer-based examination will tentatively be conducted in August this year.

-For the post of Junior Assistant/Election Assistant, Junior Stenographer, Statistical Assistant, or Junior Statistical Assistant candidates must be graduates or above. Similarly, for Driver Grade-II, Orderly, Safaiwalla and Bearer the applicant should be Matriculation.

Steps to apply for SSC Recruitment 2022:

a) Candidates can visit the official site ssc.ni.in to apply

b) Click on register now

c) Fill in all the required details

d) Pay the fee of Rs 100 once check all the application processes you have done correctly or not

e) Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

SSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

-A fee Rs 100 is to be paid along with the application, it can be paid by the candidates up to June 15, 2022.

-Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee.

SSC Recruitment 2022: Exam Details

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational qualifications (EQs) of i) Matriculation level, ii) Higher Secondary, and iii) Graduation and above levels.There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks (out of a maximum of 2 marks per question) for each wrong answer.

Posted By: Ashita Singh