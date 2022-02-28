New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Staff Selection Committee- Multi-Tasking Staff Tier 1 Exam results or SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam results 2021 is going to be released today, February 28. The results will be released on SSC's official website at – ssc.nic.in. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check and know whether they are eligible to appear for the Tier 2 exams for SSC Multi-Tasking Staff.

Further, SSC is also expected to release the final answer key for MTS Tier 1 Exam 2021. The committee had already released a provisional answer key for candidates. However, because objections were raised against it, a final answer key will be drafted by the committee. The SSC MTS Tier 1 2021 exams were conducted from October 5 to November 2, 2021.

Here's how to check SSC MTS Tier 1 2021 Result

First, you have to visit the official SSC at –ssc.nic.in

Then click on the link “Multi-Tasking Staff Examination, 2021 – Declaration of result for Tier 1”. This link will be available on the homepage of the website.

After this, a pdf will open on your screen. You have to search for your roll number in the pdf to be able to check the results.

Remember to download and save the PDF for reference.

It must be noted that those candidates who clear SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam 2021 will only be eligible to apply for the SSC MTS Tier 2 Examination. The failed candidates will not be able to apply for the next level of examination.

When will SSC MTS Tier 2 Exams dates be announced?

SSC MTS Tier 2 Exams dates will be announced after the SSC MTS Tier 1 2021 results are declared and the final answer key is released.

Other SCC results to be announced?

SSC MTS 2020 Exam

SSC JE 2020 Exam

SSC CHSL 2020 Exam

Posted By: Sugandha Jha