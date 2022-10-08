SSC MTS, Havaldar Results 2022 Released At ssc.nic.in; Here's How To Download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Multi-Tasking Staff Tier-1 exam result for 2022. Students who appeared in the exam can check and download the results from the official website -- ssc.nic.in.

The commission conducted the exam in CBT (computer-based format) for (Paper-I) of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination. The exam was conducted from July 5 to July 26, 2022. The exam took place at different centres across the country.

The commission conducted the exam in multiple shifts. As per the formula published by the commission, the marks scored by candidates have been normalized. If you also appeared in the exam and want to download your marksheet, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: How to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads “Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 – Declaration of Result of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) to call candidates for the next stage of examination” -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their roll number

Step 4: The SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022 results will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Further, candidates should note that the marks of qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the commission's website -- 17.10.2022 to 06.11.2022. Also, candidates can check their marks through their Registration no. and registered password and click on the results.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.