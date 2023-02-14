SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2021: List Of Shortlisted Candidates Released At ssc.nic.in; Check Details

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday evening released the list of candidates who have been shortlisted for appearing in the document verification for the round of SSC MTS and Havaldar. Aspirants who appeared in the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 can check and download the list of shortlisted candidates at– ssc.nic.in

Paper 2 (Descriptive Paper) of the MTS (Non-Technical), and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination, 2021 was held on November 6, 2022, at various exam centers across the country. While the Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test was held for the ranks of Havaldar.

According to the reports, a total of 14,039 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Document Verification for the posts of MTS and a total of 12,185 candidates have been shortlisted for the Havaldar post.

"As per the guidelines mentioned under Para-17 of the Notice of Examination, candidates have been considered for selection against the vacancies of only those Postcum-States/ UTs/ CCAs for which they have given their preference in their online Application Form," reads the official notification.

Candidates must note that 5 candidates are temporarily unfit for PET/PST for the post of Havaldar. According to the PET/PST data provided by CBIC, a total of 93 candidates (Male 92 and Female 1) are withheld in PET/PST. The Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be released on February 28. Candidates can check and download their marks till March 14.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2021: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Now click on the link “Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021: Candidates shortlisted for appearing in the Document Verification (DV)”.

Step 4: The pdf will be displayed on the screen and candidates can go through their marks

Note: Download and take a printout for future reference