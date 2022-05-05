New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The correction window for the SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021 will be open by the Staff Selection Commission today (May 5, 2022). The commission will close the correction window on May 9, 2022. Candidates who want to make changes to the application can visit the official site of SSC -- ssc.nic.in

According to the official notice released by SSC, candidates who want to make changes in their application or modify their application such as photos and signatures can do it during these 5 days. If you have also registered for the exam and want to make changes in the application can follow the steps given below.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021: How to make changes in the application form

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Now, the candidate needs to login into the account by entering the details

Step 3: Now, candidates need to make changes to the application form

Step 4: Click submit

NOTE: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future use.

A week ago, the commission released the dates for the exam. Along with dates, the commission also released the number of vacancies that will be filled through this drive.

Candidates should note, that exam (paper 1) will be a computer-based test and will be conducted from July 5 to 22, 2022. With the help of this recruitment drive, 3698 MTS vacancies and 3603 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN will be filled.

Further, candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for further information.

