SSC MTS Exam 2022 Registration Process For 12523 Posts Ends Today At ssc.nic.in; Here’s How To Apply

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration process for SSC MTS Exam 2022 today (February 17). Candidates who want to apply for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination can apply at– ssc.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the last date for making the online fee payment will be February 19. While the deadline to make the payment through challan will be February 20. The correction window will open on February 23 and will close on February 24. The exam will be conducted in April this year in computer-based test mode.

SSC recruitment drive will fill up a total of 12,523 vacant seats. Of these, 9,329 vacant seats are for the post of multi-tasking (non-technical) staff, for candidates in the age group 18 to 25 years. While 2,665 vacant posts are for the post of multi-tasking (non-technical) staff, for candidates in the age group 18 to 27 years. The rest 529 vacant seats are for the post of Havaldar in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

According to the previous trends, SSC MTS 2023 will be held in two stages including paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 will consist of an online mode of examination that will comprise four sections namely Reasoning, Numerical Ability, English Language, and General Awareness, and paper 2 will be a descriptive paper of 50 marks. To apply for the exam, candidates must have passed the class 10 exam or equivalent from a recognised board.

SSC MTS Exam 2022: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the apply link available at the top of the page.

Step 3: Now click on SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2022 link.

Step 4: Candidates have to log in to the account or register online to apply.

Step 5: Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Step 6: Now click on submit button.

Note: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference.